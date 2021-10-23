IT&E chairman calls for effective implementation of IT projects in Namsai

NAMSAI, 22 Oct: State Council for Information Technology & e-Governance (IT&E) Chairman Doni Nich called for effective implementation of IT-based projects in Namsai district.

Addressing a meeting with the district administration and IT-based project officials of the district here on Friday, Nich informed that the central and state governments are giving importance to the ‘Digital India’ campaign and are striving to implement every IT-related project at the ground level at the earliest.

Emphasizing on the State Wide Area Network (SWAN) project, the chairman said that “it has a very pivotal role to play in implementing the Digital India campaign of the country.”

He said that the SWAN “is the backbone of IT in the state and acts as the roadmap for every other IT projects.”

The chairman and his team, including project coordinator Tumken Amo and SeMT official Pinge Doji, addressed all the technical issues raised by the officers and officials during the meeting.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner RK Sharma made a presentation on all the IT projects in the district. At the DC’s request, Nich assured to post an e-Governance officer in the district. (DIPRO)