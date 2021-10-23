Former state NPP president Gicho Kabak passes away

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: Former president of the National People’s Party’s (NPP) state unit, Gicho Kabak breathed his last in a hospital in Guwahati (Assam) on Friday morning.

Kabak, who had been admitted to a hospital here on 19 October following a mild chest pain, was referred to Guwahati on the same day, state NPP general secretary (political affairs) Tapi Sorang informed.

He was 57 and is survived by two wives, four daughters and two sons.

Kabak was instrumental in the growth of the Conrad Sangma-led NPP in Arunachal. He was holding the post of the party’s national secretary at the time of his death.

He had been appointed as the state NPP president in 2017.

Born in Radum village in Kamporijo circle of Kamle district, Kabak had served as a sub-inspector at the Itanagar police station in 1988 before entering into active politics.

Previously, he had headed the state unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Besides being associated with several organizations, Kabak had contested from Raga assembly constituency in 1999 as an independent candidate, and then on NCP tickets in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma, among others, expressed grief at Kabak’s sudden demise.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family members and well-wishers of late Gicho Kabak Ji, a well known political leader from Arunachal and former NPP state president. His untimely demise is great loss for the state and I pray almighty to bless his soul to attain highest abode,” Khandu tweeted.

Sangma, who is also the NPP’s national president, tweeted: “Extremely saddened by the demise of Shri Gicho Kabak ji, former NPP state president of Arunachal Pradesh who worked dedicatedly for the party in the state. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers. May he rest in peace.”

Former state NPP vice president Nima Sangey said that, with the sudden demise of Kabak, he has lost an elder brother, a friend and a mentor.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Nabam Tuki expressed shock and grief over Kabak’s demise.

“Kabak was a committed, popular and promising political leader of the state with a great personality…. his selfless contribution and devoted service for the welfare of the people will always be remembered. In his death Arunachal lost a seasoned political leader,” Tuki said in a condolence message.

Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe also deeply mourned the demise of Kabak.

“I am extremely shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of former NPP president Gicho Kabak this morning,” Dakpe said in a condolence message.

Describing Kabak as one of the most dedicated and sincere party workers in the district and the state, Dakpe said, “He will be remembered as an efficient and dedicated worker and for his immense contribution to the party.”