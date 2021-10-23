Gov urges people to continue observing Covid-appropriate behaviour

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: Governor BD Mishra said that the people should not overlook the precautionary measures in view of the declining cases of Covid-19, and that they should continue to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Mishra suggested to Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso to spread awareness about Covid-19 among the people and motivate reluctant residents to get vaccinated against the disease without any further delay.

Kaso had called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and cleanliness in the state capital. (Raj Bhavan)