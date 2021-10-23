Kamle DA terminates jobs of MTS’, computer operators

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: Following a directive from the state government, the Kamle district administration (DA) on Wednesday terminated the jobs of 18 illegally appointed contingency multitasking staffers (MTS) and two computer operators.

The state government has directed that disciplinary action be taken against the officers involved in the illegal appointment and violation of the recruitment rules.

In its order, the government directed the Kamle DC to “fix the name(s) of official(s) and officer(s) responsible for such illegal appointments and furnish details within 15 days from the date of issue of the memorandum.”

The All Kamle District Students’ Union had raised the issue in July this year, alleging that 26 officiating, contractual and contingency LDC/MTS posts in the Kamle DA’s establishment were filled illegally. The union had later lodged an FIR with the vigilance department, seeking immediate termination of the jobs of all illegal appointees.