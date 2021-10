NAMSAI, 23 Oct: The 186 Bn CRPF provided 45 water tanks of 200-litre capacity to the residents of Kumari Adivasi village in Namsai district as part of its civic action programme on Saturday.

The battalion’s Commandant, Janardan Upadhyay said that the “CRPF is always ready to cooperate with the locals for implementing various public welfare schemes.”