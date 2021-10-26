16 Covid cases reported on Monday

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: The state on Monday reported 16 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 12 are symptomatic.

Lower Dibang Valley reported the highest eight cases, followed by three cases each in Namsai and Tawang.

With 17 percent, Lower Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Ten patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Monday.

A total of 978 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day.

The state currently has 138 active cases, with 114 of them in home isolation (see full bulletin)