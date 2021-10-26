Awareness prog on pre- and post-Covid mgmt held

PASIGHAT, 25 Oct: An awareness programme on pre- and post-Covid-19 management under the human resource development ministry’s Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) was organized at Balek village near here in East Siang district on 25 October.

Dean of the College of Horticulture & Forestry, Prof BN Hazarika, who chaired the programme, spoke about the importance of nutritional management of recovering patients, while Drs Punabati Heisnam and Ng Taibanganbi Chanu spoke on the importance of following Covid-19 preventive measures and “management of Covid patient.”

Balek village GB Otik Dai highlighted “the visions of the UBA.”

Village secretary Kaling Adum Dai also spoke.