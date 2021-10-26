Training prog on bamboo, cane craft underway

OYAN, 25 Oct: Thirty unemployed rural youths are participating in a NABARD-sponsored 40-day skill development training programme on bamboo and cane craft which got underway at Oyan village in East Siang district on Monday.

The programme was launched here by Itanagar-based NABARD Regional Office General Manager Partho Saha, in the presence of the NABARD DDM, the Pasighat SBI LDM, the APRB assistant branch manager, the chairman of NGO Future Vision, panchayat members, and others.

Future Vision is the implementing agency for the training programme. The skill training programme is aimed at providing livelihood and income generation opportunities to the trainees “by way of placement or setting up of own units,” the NABARD informed in a release.

Saha said that the NABARD would help in marketing the products made by the trainees “by way of exposure in trade fair and expo, etc, if standards of the products are met.”

The NABARD DDM also spoke.