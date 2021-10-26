Legal awareness progs conducted

PASIGHAT, 25 Oct: The East Siang district legal services authority, in collaboration with the International Human Rights Organization, conducted mobile legal aid awareness programmes at Sille, Oyan, Ruksin, Rayang and Debing villages as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Sunday.

Legal aid counsels informed the beneficiaries, comprising villagers, daily wagers, farmers, etc, about how to avail legal services. The counsels also briefed the beneficiaries on legal aid clinics, the POCSO Act, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, lok adalats, government schemes for girl children, etc. (DIPRO)