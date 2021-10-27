Assistive devices distributed to differently abled persons

HAWAI, 26 Oct: Assistive devices were distributed to 62 differently abled persons during a programme organized by the social justice, empowerment & tribal affairs (SJETA) department in collaboration with the Anjaw district administration here on Tuesday.

The items included wheelchairs, crutches, walking sticks, rotators, blind sticks, and hearing aids.

Attending the programme, MLA Dasanglu Pul emphasized on the importance of implementation of social welfare schemes under the SJETA department.

She urged the CDPOs to create awareness among the villagers on various social

assistance programmes of the central and the state governments, so that the benefits of such programmes can be availed by senior citizens and the differently abled persons.

Pul, who is also the advisor to the SJETA department, said she will help persons with disabilities in getting unique disabilities identity cards “through online by engaging the youths.”

“Apart from distributing aid and appliances, the programme was aimed at collecting feedback from the differently abled persons, so that the department can initiate welfare measures accordingly,” said SEJTA Director Yumlam Kaha. He also highlighted the various schemes under the SJETA department.

Anjaw DC Talo Jerang highlighted the schemes being implemented by the SJETA department in the district. He requested the district’s PRI leaders to create awareness among the masses to avail the benefits of the schemes.

He also said that old age, widows and disabled pensions are directly credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries through PFMS.

A diagnostic camp was also conducted along with the distribution programme. (DIPRO)