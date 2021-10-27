Tourism director reviews progress of work at Parshuram Kund

WAKRO, 26 Oct: Tourism Director Abu Tayeng along with Lohit DC Marge Sora reviewed the progress of the ongoing work under the PRASAD scheme at Parshuram Kund here on Tuesday.

The tourism director also convened a review meeting with various stakeholders of Parshuram Mandir, comprising the PDSA, public leaders, the temple priests, and members of the Parshuram Seva Samiti and the CALSOM to discuss various aspects of developing the kund.

Parshuram Kund is being developed under the central government’s PRASAD scheme at a cost of Rs 3,787.74 lakhs. (DIPRO)