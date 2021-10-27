Mock drills on earthquake preparedness conducted

BOMDILA, 26 Oct: Doimukh-based 12th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in collaboration with the West Kameng district disaster management authority (DDMA), conducted a mock drill on earthquake preparedness at Shanti Deva Vidyalaya here on Tuesday.

The mock drill started with the siren blaring at 11:10 am and activating the incident response system of the district emergency operating centre headed by its incident commander, the ADC. After receiving information, all the support units and line departments such as the NDRF, the SDRF, the fire service and the police swung to the spot, presuming that an earthquake occurred at the school.

The ‘rescue operation’ was conducted by personnel of the NDRF, the fire service and the police, and ‘injured victims’ were immediately evacuated by ambulance to the general hospital after being given first aid on the spot.

The exercise concluded with the debriefing of DC Karma Leki, Bomdila ADC Sang Kandu, 12 NDRF Assistant Commandant SP Sharma and DDMO (in-charge) Tashi.

Members of the DDMA, HoDs, teachers, students and others witnessed the exercise.

The Namsai DDMA, in collaboration with the 12 Bn NDRF, also conducted tabletop exercises and mock drills on earthquake preparedness in the district headquarters on 25 and 26 October.

All the stakeholders, including teams from the medical, police and fire service departments and trained community volunteers took part in the mock drills, which included search and rescue operation, evacuation, first aid, etc.

The exercise was conducted under the supervision of the NDRF’s Assistant Commandant Vimal Gupta and NDRF Inspector Saurav Kr Singh, in coordination with Namsai DDMO E Tingkhatra.

ADC-cum-IRS incident commander Sokheplum Mining emphasized the need for conducting such mock drills to tackle disasters effectively. (With DIPRO input)