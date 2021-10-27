Role of AWWs, ASHAs in Covid vaccination drives important: DC

KHONSA, 26 Oct: “The involvement of anganwadi workers (AWW) and ASHAs is of utmost importance for household survey in grassroots level to ensure that no beneficiary is left out of the Covid vaccination in both rural and urban areas,” Tirap DC Taro Mize said during a meeting of the district task force for immunization here on Tuesday.

The DC urged the WCD deputy director to ensure that anganwadi workers update the Covid vaccination status of their respective villages and motivate the left-out beneficiaries to get vaccinated.

DMO (in-charge) Dr O Taggu highlighted the achievement under routine immunization and requested all medical officers to play an active role. (DIPRO)