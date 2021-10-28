RGU organizes e-talk on higher edn

RONO HILLS, 27 Oct: An e-talk themed ‘A guide to higher education in foreign universities’ was organized by Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) botany department here on Wednesday.

During the session, Dr Ravi Gupta from Kookmin University, Seoul, South Korea explained “the approaches in securing admission in a foreign university.”

He also spoke about various factors which need to be considered while selecting a university, besides “the fellowship programmes and the various exams which are prerequisites for securing admission in foreign universities.’

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha in his address urged the participants to spread the knowledge gained from the talk and sensitize the public to the various avenues available to them.

Botany HoD (in-charge) Prof Hui Tag and Life Sciences Dean Prof Sumpam Tangjang also spoke.