MLA attends gompa’s consecration ceremony

KYIDPHEL, 27 Oct: Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi attended the inauguration and consecration ceremony of Chenrezig Gompa in Wodkhyer village in Kyidphel (Kitpi) circle of Tawang district on Wednesday.

Chenrezig is also known as the Avalokiteshvara in Sanskrit: a Bodhisattva who embodies the compassion of all Buddhas.

The gompa, adorned with beautiful paintings, frescoes and portraits, is a sight to behold and offers a peaceful ambience for Buddhism practitioners.

Among others, the Tawang DC and the Kyidphel ZPM also attended the ceremony. (DIPRO)