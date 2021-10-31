Farmers visit CHF to learn farming technology

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 30 Oct: A group of progressive farmers under the banner of the Dibang Agro Farmer Producer Company Ltd (DAFPCL) visited the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district to learn about modern technologies for fruit and vegetable cultivation.

Prof Dr Chandra Deo and other faculty members of the college apprised the farmers of modern and advanced technologies used for fruit and vegetable cultivation to ensure higher production.

During the three-day NABARD-sponsored exposure visit, which concluded on Saturday, the farmers were taken to various fruit and vegetable fields for practical experience.

The 20-member farmers’ team, led by DAFPCL board director Nyage Riba and chief executive officer Amor Megu, gained knowledge about rainwater harvesting, fertilizers and pest management in vegetable cultivation, besides post-harvesting technologies such as processing and preservation.

The farmers’ group is promoted by NGO AMYAA.