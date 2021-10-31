Union conducts social service in Lohit, Anjaw

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: The All Mishmi Students’ Union conducted a series of social service activities from 25-30 October at various schools in Lohit and Anjaw districts.

During the drive, members of the union constructed toilets, benches, tables and desks and repaired the dilapidated infrastructure of various schools “to overcome the students’ problems and teachers as well,” the union stated in a press release.

Hayuliang ADC S Bellai, CALSOM chairman Bafrenso Pul and Mishmi Welfare Society vice chairman S Kri also

participated in the social service at the government middle school in Yatong.