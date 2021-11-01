APCC pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: The rank and file of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) paid floral tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan here with APCC president Nabam Tuki hailing her as the epitome of courage, strength and sacrifice.

“Indira Gandhi was a great visionary leader and during her tenure as prime minister, she took many bold decisions which changed the course of India’s history, for which she was known as the ‘Iron Lady of India’,” Tuki said.

Stating that some of the greatest achievements, such as nationalization of 14 commercial banks, the Pokhran nuclear test, population control policies, and liberation of Bangladesh occurred during Gandhi’s time as prime minister, Tuki said that in 1972, the then NEFA became a union territory “and Gandhi acquired the name of Arunachal Pradesh.”