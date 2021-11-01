MLA inspects PMGSY road project

LIKABALI, 31 Oct: Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor on Sunday inspected the ongoing 60-km PMGSY road project spread across Balisori, Siloni and Durpai in Kangku circle of Lower Siang district.

Stating that the project is significant for many villages in the foothills of the Assam-Arunachal boundary, Nyigyor directed the RWD officials and the contractors to complete the project on time without compromising the quality.

He further appealed to the people of Assam, where a significant chunk of the project falls, to not cause hindrance to the project.

Clarifying that the road, once completed, would not be considered a boundary between the two neighbouring states, the MLA urged the people to help complete the PMGSY road, which is meant to connect the unconnected villages.

Nyigyor said he would soon hold a discussion with his Assam counterpart to sort out differences, and informed that DC and SP level meetings between the two states would be held soon to ensure smooth operation of the road project.

Lower Siang DC Marto Riba, RWD EE Deli Kambu, DLRSO Chogge Nyodu, DPO Henge Riba and ZPM Nichi Ngomle accompanied the MLA.

The Dolok Bango Welfare Society organized the joint PMGSY road inspection programme.