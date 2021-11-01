DLSAs organize legal awareness progs

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: Legal awareness programmes were organized by various district legal services authorities (DLSA) in their respective districts as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Sunday.

The Tawang DLSA conducted a door-to-door campaign at the government residential school in Taksang, and at Sangyser, Biri Baba Camp and Taksang village.

In East Siang, the DLSA organized the programme in collaboration with the National Commission for Women and the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority at the Mirbuk community hall. Talks were held on the roles and functions of legal aid clinics, the POCSO Act, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, lok adalats, mobile apps, and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

The Tirap DLSA organized the programme at the Catholic church in Khonsa town. The Papum Pare DLSA conducted door-to-door campaigns in 10 villages – Upper Balijan, Lower Balijan, Upper Tubung, Lower Tubung, Jurigaon, Tengabari, Dipu, Lenka, Karbi-I and Karbi-II, which benefitted more than 670 people.