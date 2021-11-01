National Unity Day celebrated across state

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: National Unity Day was celebrated across the state on 31 October.

Introduced by the government of India in 2014, the day commemorates the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

At the Raj Bhavan here, Governor BD Mishra, along with his wife Neelam Misra, officials of the Raj Bhavan and ITBP personnel, led the celebration by paying floral tributes before the portrait of Sardar Patel.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Sardar Patel was one of the greatest freedom fighters and the main uniting force of independent India.

“Sardar Patel with his courageous, resolute and well-timed decisions successfully united different parts of the country into the Indian union. This day is a reminder of Sardar Patel’s strong patriotism, ideals, values and beliefs,” he said.

Urging the people to be inspired by Sardar Patel’s virtues and vision, Mishra said that the people have to be disciplined and united and perform their fundamental duties as enshrined in the constitution for the nation to progress.

The governor administered the National Unity Day pledge to the officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan and appealed to the people to live up to the pledge.

Earlier in the morning, the governor flagged off a ‘Run for unity’ event to spread and promote the spirit of unity and oneness among the people. A large number of people, including ITBP personnel, participated in the run.

Havildar Lamb Dutta, Constable Walter Lakra, Constable Govind Das and Constable Md Muftar from the ITBP received token prizes for coming first, second, third and fourth, respectively, in the run.

The rank and file of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) offered floral tributes to the portrait of Sardar Patel at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan here.

APCC president Nabam Tuki recalled the role of Patel in the unification of India.

“Popularly known as the ‘Iron Man of India’, Sardar Patel was a lifelong member of the Indian National Congress who fought against the British Empire in India’s freedom movement,” he said.

APCC working president and former minister Thupten Tempa also attended the programme.

At the civil secretariat here, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar administered the National Unity Day pledge to the senior officers, officials, staff and other employees of the secretariat.

In West Siang, the district administration conducted a mini-marathon to mark the day. The National Unity Day pledge was administered and floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Sardar Patel.

In Changlang district, the State Sports Academy in Miao conducted a ‘unity run’ for the students, teachers and coaches of the academy to mark the day.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) celebrated the day by organizing a ‘Run for unity’ event, which saw the participation of more than 300 people, including sports personalities, students, faculty members and administrative staffers of the university.

The run, which started from the Doimukh taxi stand, culminated at the Wall of Heroes in the university premises. Floral tributes were paid at the Wall of Heroes by all the participants led by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha.

Prof Kushwaha highlighted Sardar Patel’s immense contribution in bringing independence to India and in national integration, while Registrar Dr NT Rikam highlighted Sardar Patel’s ideologies.

The day was also celebrated by the Aalo (West Siang) unit of the Field Outreach Bureau at the upper primary school in Bene village, and by the Regional Outreach Bureau at the government middle school in Niti Vihar here. (With inputs from Raj Bhavan, CS’ PR Cell, DIPRO & others)