KHONSA, 31 Oct: Chinkoi FC beat Khunnu FC 5-4 in penalty shootout and entered into the semifinals of the second Along Aboh Memorial Football Tournament at Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Sunday.

The match went to tie-breaker after both sides played out a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra-time.

Chinkoi will play against United Kothin on 3 November.

Among others, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh and District Sports Officer Noah Mongku witnessed Sunday’s match.