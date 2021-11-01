Min inaugurates Bailey bridge at Nacho

NACHO, 31 Oct: Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo inaugurated a Bailey bridge over the Sebar river here in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday. The bridge was constructed by the RWD under the PMGSY.

The minister, who is on a weeklong tour of the district, also inspected various ongoing PMGSY road projects and other centrally-sponsored projects in Nacho, Siyum and Limeking circles.

Emphasizing on “timely and qualitative completion of all the schemes and projects,” Nalo urged the executing departments to strictly adhere to the conditions of the actual DPRs and the guidelines of the government while executing projects and schemes.

The minister was accompanied by the DC, the SP, HoDs, and panchayat leaders during the inspection. (DIPRO)