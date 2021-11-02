Gijom Yomcha wins 1st prize in extempore speech competition on Galo ethnic proverbs

JULLANG, 1 Nov: Gijom Yomcha won the first prize in the senior category in an extempore speech competition on Galo ethnic proverbs organized by the Galo Students’ Union (GSU), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), at the Himalayan University here on 31 October.

The competition was held as part of an HIV/AIDS awareness programme of the APSACS.

Ijom Gadi clinched the second prize, while Yomli Mayi and Kirni Bagra stood third in the senior category.

In the junior category, Marsum Gamkak clinched the first prize. All the participants were given certificates of participation.

“The main objective of extempore speech competition was to imbibe personality development and simultaneously endeavouring to preserve the Galo ethnic proverbs/saying,” the GSU stated in a release.