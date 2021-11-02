‘Run for unity’ mini-marathons mark National Unity Day

ROING, 1 Nov: To mark the National Unity Day, a ‘Run for unity’ mini-marathon was organized here in Lower Dibang Valley district on 31 October by the sports & youth affairs department in collaboration with the district administration.

The run, which was flagged off by Roing ZPM Komji Linggi, saw the participation of government employees, students and members of the public.

A mini-marathon on the same theme was also organized in Tirap HQ Khonsa by the sports department in collaboration with the district administration to mark the day. It was flagged off by Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh.

Students from various schools in Khonsa and from Deomali participated in the event.

Prizes to the winners of the marathon were distributed by Aboh, DDSE Hortum Loyi, and EAC Hakresha Kri.

The MLA gave prizes to two nine-year-old participants also, as a token of encouragement. (DIPROs)