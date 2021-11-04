APCC celebrates party’s victory in bypolls

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has celebrated the Indian National Congress’ victory in the just concluded bye-elections across states.

The Congress won all three assembly seats and a Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, where the assembly polls are expected next year.

The party also won two assembly seats in Rajasthan and one each in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the APCC said.

The Congress candidates captured the sitting seats of the BJP in Rajasthan and Karnataka.

The party claimed that the results of the bye-elections “are a clear indication that the Centre’s ruling BJP is losing its momentum, especially in Hindi heartland due to its anti-people policies.”

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said: “Wherever the Congress and the BJP fought directly, the saffron party suffered severe blows because of their anti-people policies.”

“The government is doing nothing for the poor people of this country. The people are really fed up with this government. Every time they cannot win the elections by polarizing people on religious lines. The people have started realizing it,” the AICC general secretary said. (With PTI input)