Chinkoi FC to lock horns with Fozo Sporting Club in final

KHONSA, 3 Nov: Chinkoi FC will lock horns with Fozo Sporting Club in the final match of the second Along Aboh Memorial Football Tournament.

Chinkoi FC defeated United Kothin FC 3-0 in the first semifinal, while Fozo Sporting Club pipped Field Colony FC 3-2 in the second semifinal played at Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Wednesday.

The final will be played on 6 November.

Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongtey and Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang are expected to attend the closing ceremony and distribute the prizes.