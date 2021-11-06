Gov celebrates Diwali with soldiers at LAC, interacts with GBs, PRI leaders

WALONG, 5 Nov: Governor BD Mishra celebrated Diwali with the soldiers of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police here in Anjaw district, along the line of actual control (LAC), on 4 November.

Addressing the armed forces personnel at the frontier location, the governor, who had been posted in the western sector in the 1962 war, complimented the troops for their devotion to duty, patriotism and grit.

“It is because of the brave soldiers standing on the borders that the security of our daughters is guaranteed, the honour of our sisters is upheld, the sindoor of the wives are protected, and the safety of the lads in the lap of their mother is assured. I salute your spirit of sacrifice and nationalism,” the governor said.

He said that the central government is taking all necessary

steps to equip the Indian armed forces with the latest arms and equipment, and is determined to make India self-sufficient in the defence sector.

Paying tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1962 Sino-India war, the governor said that those brave soldiers “sacrificed their today for our tomorrow.”

As a token of his love for the troops, the governor made a contribution for a ‘bara khana’ for the brigade troops. He also attended a high tea with the soldiers at the Walong garrison.

Earlier, on arriving here, the governor laid a wreath at the Walong war memorial. 82 Mountain Brigade Commander Brig Sanjive Sokinda briefed the governor about the Walong battle of 1962 and about the troops’ logistic and operational preparedness.

Mishra also interacted with the gaon burahs, panchayat leaders and officials here on the same day.

Urging the people to support the implementation of developmental schemes and projects, the governor advised the village functionaries and the officials to ensure transparency, accountability and probity in order to develop the village, the district and the state.

The governor also asked the people to promote education. “With better education and knowledge, the capability and competence of our youths to become entrepreneurs and to take up startup schemes will be enhanced,” he said.

Responding to a memorandum regarding telecommunication, he informed that the state government has already taken up the issue with the central government “and got approved and sanctioned for installation of 980 communication towers for 4G services in Arunachal Pradesh.”

As a token of love and gratitude, the governor presented basic essential items to the GBs and the panchayat leaders.

Anjaw DC Talo Jerang and SP Neha Yadav were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the governor’s wife, Neelam Misra, who celebrated the festival with the local women and children here, said that the people living along the border areas are the “true eyes and ears” of the nation.

“They support the army on our safety and security of the frontiers in the line of defence,” she said.

She called upon the people to continue to strictly comply with Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Emphasizing on reviving the traditional loin loom for self-reliance and economic empowerment of women, Misra distributed yarns to the women. (Raj Bhavan)