Rally staged to mark 1st death anniv of Techi Meena Lishi

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 5 Nov: Hundreds of citizens took part in a candlelight rally to mark the first death anniversary of Techi Meena Lishi, organized by the United Leil Tara Youth Foundation (ULTYF), here on Friday.

Meena was reportedly killed on 5 November, 2020 by hired goons at her husband Lishi Roni’s behest. Meena was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

The rally began from the Model Village ground and culminated at the residence of former MLA and Roni’s father Lishi Legi in A Sector here, where people offered prayers and lit candles at late Meena’s grave.

Speaking to media persons, ULTYF president Tana Sushil Tara said, “Justice is still awaited,” adding that “it is known that the co-accused, Chumi Taya, filed for an interlocutory application on 3 November, 2021 hearing.”

Earlier, she had submitted bail application many a time but all the pleas were rejected, Tara added.

“As the case has been registered, we believe that justice will be served at its earliest,” he said.