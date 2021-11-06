Lowang unveils goddess Kali’s statue

DEOMALI, 5 Nov: DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang unveiled a statue of goddess Kali along with lord Shiva at the Devabhumi temple of Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar in Tirap district on the occasion of Deepanwita Amavasya on 4 November as a part of the institution’s golden jubilee celebration.

A special Kali puja was also performed, followed by havan and aarti. Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, only a few members were allowed to take part in the ceremony.

Lowang’s wife Chango Lowang, the RKM secretary, the RKMS principal and teachers of RKMS Narottam Nagar attended the programme. (DIPRO)