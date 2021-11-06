Lowang unveils goddess Kali’s statue

DEOMALI, 5 Nov: DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang unveiled a statue of goddess Kali along with lord Shiva at the Devabhumi temple of Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar in Tirap district on the occasion of Deepanwita Amavasya on 4 November as a part of the institution’s golden jubilee celebration.

A special Kali puja was also performed, followed by havan and aarti. Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, only a few members were allowed to take part in the ceremony.

Lowang’s wife Chango Lowang, the RKM secretary, the RKMS principal and teachers of RKMS Narottam Nagar attended the programme. (DIPRO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR