Rebia inaugurates school building

DOIMUKH, 5 Nov: Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia on Friday inaugurated a new school building at the government higher secondary school here.

During the function, Rebia said that it was during his tenure as a minister in the state that the fund, amounting to Rs 5 crore, “was managed from the department of SJETA for the construction of the school’s multistoried building.”

He expressed hope that the new building would mitigate some of the problems affecting the school, and asked the students to utilize the building properly and not cause damage to it.

Responding to a memorandum, Rebia assured to provide Rs 50 lakhs for the construction of an assembly hall for the students.

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara also spoke.

The MP and the MLA later inspected the school’s campus and requested the school authority to properly maintain the school and its campus.

Papum Pare DDSE Tana Tagu Tara, Doimukh SDO Sabadam Tayeng, the school’s principal, vice principal and teachers, and members of the school’s alumni association attended the function.