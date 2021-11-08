Moyong inaugurates riverbank beautification project at Raneghat

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 7 Nov: Local MLA Kaling Moyong on Saturday inaugurated a tourism development project for beautification of Raneghat, on the right bank of the Siang river, here in East Siang district.

The project, worth Rs 3.50 crore funded under the CM’s Innovation Challenge Fund 2019-20, will be implemented by the urban development & housing department.

The components of the project include amusement park, cafeteria, photography point, RCC road, trekking path, etc.

“When completed, the project will enhance the scenic beauty of the Raneghat Viewpoint and attract more tourists,” Moyong said after inaugurating the project at the bridge point.

He asked the officials of the implementing agency to judiciously use the sanctioned fund and maintain work quality.

Stating that the areas in the Siang belt have

high tourism potential, East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh informed that another riverbank beautification project, at the Komolighat point, on the right bank of the Siang river, has been funded under the smart city project.

District Tourism Officer Leena Perme, who presented an overview of the project, expressed hope that the Raneghat area would become an “iconic place” once the project is completed.

Present on the occasion were, among others, District Art & Culture Officer Augusti Jamoh, UD EE PK Thungon, East Siang SP Sumit Kr Jha and IRBn Commandant Aisharya Sarma.