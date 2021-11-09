Awareness prog on rabies held

RAGA, 8 Nov: An awareness programme on rabies was conducted for the students and teachers of Hutho Middle School here on Monday by the Kamle District Health Society, under the National Rabies Control Programme.

DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin informed that the awareness programme was necessitated following reports of “rabies epidemic in some districts due to bites by rabies infected animals.”

Dr Sopin along with Raga SVO Dr Dari Tallang informed the participants about the dos and don’ts in the event of animal bites, ways to seek medical help, and the importance of vaccinating pets.

Tamen BDO Lumdik Lipin also spoke. (DIPRO)