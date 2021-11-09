Training prog on IFS underway

KHUPA, 8 Nov: Twenty-five farmers and farmwomen from Doiliang village are taking part in a four-day training programme on integrated farming system (IFS) which got underway here in Anjaw district on Monday.

Being conducted by the Anjaw KVK, the programme is aimed at imparting scientific knowledge on integrated farming, and at establishing a model village in the district.

During the inaugural function, Hayuliang SDAO Nasiya Mena spoke about the potential of agriculture, horticulture and livestock farming in the district.

She emphasized on integration of livestock with horticulture crops such as orange, kiwi and large cardamom, as well as vegetable crops, “to increase the income and social life of tribal people.”

The KVK’s social sciences expert S Peter Singh and Dr Santosh Kumar gave lectures on the components of the IFS model, and on efficient utilization of resources.

KVK Head (in-charge) Dr Santosh Kumar also spoke.

Field pea seeds and seedlings of cabbage, broccoli and knol khol were distributed to the farmers.