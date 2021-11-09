Training prog on data analytics underway at RGU

RONO HILLS, 8 Nov: An AICTE-sponsored short-term training programme on ‘Big data analytics using soft computing tools: Data engineering’ got underway at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday.

The programme is being jointly organized by the university’s computer science & engineering (CSE), electronics & communication engineering (ECE) and mathematics departments.

During the inaugural session, CSE HoD Prof Utpal Bhattacharjee spoke on the relevance of such academic ventures, while programme coordinator Dr Firos A discussed “the qualifying criteria of getting the certificate.”

ECE Assistant Professor Champa Tanga highlighted the theme of the programme and said that the training programme is specially designed to meet the modern educational requirements of teachers, researchers and trainers in HRD, training colleges and industrial organizations.

IIT Guwahati’s Computer Science Associate Professor Dr Santosh Biswas spoke on ‘Application of big data analytics, from smart grid to financial technology’, and NERIST Computer Science Engineering Assistant Professor Aswini Kumar Patra gave hands-on training.

Prof Kandarpa Kumar Sarma from Gauhati University’s ECE department spoke on ‘Real world signals, big data and deep learning structures’.