DEO conducts electoral literacy prog

ZIRO, 8 Nov: A ‘voters’ awareness meeting’ was conducted at Dani Kunya Government Higher Secondary School here on Monday by the Lower Subansiri district election office (DEO) to encourage the eligible students to get their names enrolled in the electoral rolls.

Interacting with the students, SVEEP nodal officer Ramar Jokik emphasized on the need to understand the value of participating in the electoral process and one’s voting rights.

She explained the eligibility criteria and various methods for voter registration.

Informing about the ongoing special summary revision for photo electoral rolls, she advised all the eligible students to get their names registered. She also emphasized on conducting electoral literacy programmes in schools.

Block Level Officer Millo Pussang presented a brief on the various forms required for registering as a new voter.

The students were also taught how to fill Form 6, which is used for registering as a new voter.

Activities related to voter registration and voting process were also conducted among the students by master trainer Surendra Kumar Singh.

Vice Principal Tage Gumbo also participated in the programme. (DIPRO)