New trekking route to Daria Hill explored

ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: A four-member team of the Dream Himalaya Adventure Sports Training Centre Arunachal Pradesh explored a new trekking route from here to Daria Hill.

The team, led by Everester Tagit Sorang Abraham, trekked via Lobi village and Miri Nallah, around 35 kms along the Ganga river side, to reach the Daria hilltop located an altitude of 1,377 mtrs.

The team claimed to have explored “a beautiful waterfall and a viewpoint” in the lap of Daria Hill at an altitude of 854 mtrs.

“The Itanagar township area and the areas in upper Assam can be better viewed from that altitude/viewpoint,” Abraham said.

He also said that the newly discovered route is the shortest route from Itanagar.

The team conducted the trekking expedition on 6 and 7 November.