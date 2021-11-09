Legal awareness progs organized

ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: The East Siang District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organized a ‘moot court competition’ for the students of the Apex Professional University at the district & sessions court complex in Pasighat on Monday as part of the ongoing pan-India legal awareness and outreach campaign.

Kayon Taki, Martin Padun and Minam Mize emerged the top three winners in the competition, which was held on the topic of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

The Lohit DLSA conducted a drawing competition for the students of the government middle school in Tamla Nagar, and the Tawang DLSA organized a door-to-door awareness programme at New Market in Tawang.

The West Kameng DLSA conducted legal awareness programmes at Jerigaon, Khoina, and the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya.