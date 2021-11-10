MLA visits ArSRLM’s Gensi BMMU

GENSI, 9 Nov: Likabali MLA Kardo Nyicyor visited the training centre of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission’s (ArSRLM) block mission management unit (BMMU) here in Lower Siang district on 8 November.

The MLA, who visited the unit at the request of Block Mission Manager Nekuk Pertin, commended the BMMU team and asked it to “boost the economic activity of the people through SHGs by engaging them and involving them in meaningful participation in primary production, etc.”

Urging the local SHGs to make use of locally available resources, Nyicyor assured to sponsor an exposure tour for the members of the SHGs here.

Fifty-six SHGs have already been formed in Gensi block so far.