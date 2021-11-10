Awareness progs organizedto mark Legal Services Day

ITANAGAR, 9 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), along with its district units observed the Legal Services Day by conducting legal awareness programmes across the state on Tuesday.

Over 800 people, including students, benefitted from the awareness programmes, an APSLSA release said.

A wide range of topics and acts were covered during the programmes, including the National Commission for Women, the roles and functions of the district legal services authorities (DLSA), the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, the Recording of Marriage Act, the NDPS Act, sexual harassment at workplace, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, free legal aid, the POCSO Act, women’s rights, lok adalats, central and state government schemes for children, the Right to Education Act, the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection) Act, the paralegal volunteer scheme, etc.

The programmes were conducted at different places/villages in Namsai, Papum Pare, Longding, Tawang, Changlang, Leparada and East Kameng by the DLSAs.