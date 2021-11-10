Ningol Chakouba festival celebrated

ITANAGAR, 9 Nov: The members of the Manipuri community residing in the state celebrated their traditional festival Ningol Chakouba with much fanfare here on 6 November.

The festivities were organized by the Manipur Welfare Society of Arunachal Pradesh (MWSAP).

MWSAP advisor L Robindro Singh highlighted the history of the Ningol Chakouba festival, which celebrates the bonding between married sisters and their brothers.

MSWAP president Ng Manglemjao and M Sanju Meetei also spoke about the history of the celebration.

Colourful cultural programmes were organized as part of the celebration.