Everester Anshu Jamsenpa receiving the Padma Shri award for sports from President Ram Nath Kovind. Jamsenpa is a world record holder in mountaineering. She is the fastest woman mountaineer to summit Mt Everest twice in five days and the first woman mountaineer to scale the summit of Mt Everest twice in a season. She is also a recipient of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.