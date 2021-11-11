UD&H EE Takar Tachang passes away

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: Urban development & housing (UD&H) executive engineer (EE) Takar Tachang died after a brief illness in a hospital in Guwahati (Assam) on 9 November.

Tachang (54) is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Born in Saramso village in Pakke-Kessang district, he had joined the UD&H department as an urban programme officer (now assistant engineer) in 2001 and was later promoted to the post of deputy director/EE in 2009.

Tachang was serving as the EE in the department’s Bomdila division in West Kameng district at the time of his demise.

Besides being the Nyishi Elite Society’s (NES) secretary in-charge for West Kameng district, Tachang had served as the treasurer of the Pakke-Kessang Intellectual Forum (now PDIF) from 2007-10, besides holding positions in various other welfare, cultural and sports organizations.

“He was a soft-spoken, kind-hearted and dedicated person and played a very active role in the Nyishi unification movement in various parts of Nyishi inhabited districts. His contribution towards the community in various aspects will always be remembered,” said NES president Bengia Tolum.

“As the NES secretary in-charge for West Kameng, he also played a vital role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic in the district by providing logistic support to the district administration,” Tolum said, adding that Tachang’s death has created a huge vacuum in the society which will be difficult to fill.

As a mark of respect to the departed soul, the NES secretariat will remain closed on the day of his funeral and the NES flag will be flown at half mast for a day on 11 November, Tolum said.

The UD&H department expressed shock and grief over Tachang’s untimely demise and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

“During his service career, he achieved and accomplished many important projects, raising the reputation of the department and the engineer fraternity of the state. His contribution will always be remembered by the department and his well-wishers,” the department stated in a condolence message.

The Pakke-Kessang District Olympic Association termed Tachang’s death a great loss for the sporting fraternity of the district.

“He was a dedicated and hardworking officer and a hardcore promoter of sports activities in Pakke-Kessang,” the association said.

The Pakke-Kessang District Law Students’ Union also deeply mourned the sudden demise of Tachang.

“His premature death is a great loss for the Nyishi society in particular and the state as a whole,” the union said, and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.