CM instructs police to deal sternly with drug traffickers

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged the state police to handle drug addicts with care but deal sternly with drug traffickers.

Addressing the half-yearly conference of the superintendents of police (SsP) and the commandants of the Arunachal Pradesh Armed Battalion and the Indian Reserve Battalion at the police headquarters here on Tuesday, Khandu said that his government will not tolerate drug trafficking or abuse.

“Drug menace is a serious issue. It can completely destroy a generation. We as guardians of society need to do everything to save our future. Parents toil hard for children’s education. Some lucky ones get jobs but several struggle to get a hold on life. Some of these vulnerable youths fall prey to bad company and become addicts,” he said.

Khandu urged the SsP to “keep track of drug addicts in their respective districts and counsel them by keeping their identity secret.”

Underlining the need to stop cybercrimes, the chief minister said that, in a diverse tribal state like Arunachal Pradesh, any misuse of social media may lead to flare-ups over trivial issues.

“Our police are doing a great job in cybercrime. However, it must be noted that this is an emerging field of crime, which is trending and getting dangerous, especially in tribal state like Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Khandu said that, as the Arunachalee society consists of several distinct and different tribes, any misuse of social media platforms may inflame trivial issues beyond control.

Expressing surprise that Itanagar is ranked as one of the highest data consuming cities in the country, Khandu suggested to the cyber cell to “keep constant vigil and act before it is too late.”

Regarding the existence of 36 non-functional police stations in the state due to lack of manpower, the chief minister said he will “personally follow up with the cabinet decision of creating 1,000 police posts.”

Khandu called upon the police officers to “keep intact people’s faith and respect and solve cases at the shortest possible time.

“Never-ending investigations do not augur well for the confidence of the people on the police force,” he said. (CM’s PR Cell)