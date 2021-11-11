8th Dorjee Khandu State Badminton Championship concludes

Talar and Karki win men’s and women’s singles titles

ROING, 10 Nov: Laa Talar and Pinky Karki clinched the men’s and women’s singles titles in the 8th Dorjee Khandu State Badminton Championship, which concluded here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday.

Talar beat his younger brother Laa Tukum, while Karki defeated Taring Yania in the finals played at Naba Ita Pulu Indoor Stadium.

The bronze medals in the men’s singles event went to Bikom Boje and Sonam Tamang, while Nisha Upadhya and Laa Yajum won the bronze medals in the women’s singles.

In the men’s doubles, the Laa brothers (Talar and Tukum) beat the duo of Aksay Raito and Raja Gupta in the final to win the title.

The pairs of Bikom Boje and David Ngomle and Kenjom Tacha and Raj Thapa won the bronze medals.

Karki pairing with Taring won the women’s doubles title, beating Chaklom Niji and Laa Yajum in the final.

Ajiya Umpey and Mary Jida and Binpi Lendo and Irani Sonowal won the bronze medals in the women’s doubles event.

In the mixed doubles event, the pair of Charu Jaji and Pinky Karki beat the duo of Akshay Raito and Irani Sonowal to win the title.

The bronze medals in the event went to Laa Talar and Laa Yajum and David Ngomle and Yumlam Mopi.

Raj Thapa and Kenbi Riram beat the pair of Nima Tenzin and Gunzan Gongo in the U-19 mixed doubles final to win the title.

The pairs of Duyu Tubin and Tayo Rini and Uku Linggi and Avali Miyuwon the bronze medals in the U-19 mixed doubles event.

In the girls’ doubles U-19, Dolma Tamang and Napi Tayam won the title, beating Kenbi Riram and Nisha Upadhya in the final. The bronze medals went to Gunzan Gongo and Montily Pul and Bipi Gamlin and Geken Gamkak.

Kirto Nyorak and Nikhil Chetry won the U-19 boys’ doubles event. They beat the pair of Gejum Riram and Raj Thapa in the final. The bronze medals in this event were bagged by Dai Weshi and Doming Kayin and Gulab Chetia and Sourab Sanowal.

Nikhil Chetry and Dolma Tamang won the boys’ and girls’ U-19 singles titles, respectively.

The runner-up title in the boys’ category of the event was won by Laa Robin, while Napi Tayam won the silver medal in the women’s U-19 singles event.

Montily Pul and Gunzan Gongo bagged the bronze medals in the women’s U-19, while the bronze medals in this event went to Nabam Dochi and Lobsang Choidrup.

The closing ceremony was attended by MP Tapir Gao, BAI vice president Techi Ratu, MLA Mutchu Mithi and former chief minister Mukut Mithi.

Addressing the players, Gao advised them to stay away from drugs, put all their effort into sports and bring laurels to the state.

The prestigious badminton championship witnessed the participation of players from all districts of the state, including from Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy and the APP Sports Control Board. There were a total of 304 players registered, 392 total entries, 366 matches and 21 events in the tournament.

The final results of other categories:

BS U-13: Gold: Samuel Tamang, Silver: Manku Taku, Bronzes: Gunveer Gongo and Dopum Neri.

GS U-13: Gold: Beryl M Saring, Sil: Adam Doyom, Bronzes: Hema Jebisow and Bamang Yazir.

BD U-13: Gold: Gunveer Gongo + Samuel Tamang, Sil: Licha Gumsh + Nabam Oken, Bronzes: Nantiwa Choupoo + Sujanan Khen & Bamang Tugung + Dopum Neri.

BS U-15: Gold: Samuel Tamang, Sil: Nabam Isaac, Bronzes: Geson Potom and Manku Taku.

GS U-15: Gold: Beryl M Saring, Sil: Wulla Linggi, Br: Khoda Punya, Gelina Doji.

BD U-15: Gold: Loki Golo + Tseten Gyurmay, Sil: Arvind Deb + Karan Lohar, Br: Geson Potom + Gogo Yomcha & Happy Mepo + Jeelo Linggi.

GD U-15: Gold: Jesicca M Saring + Wulla Linggi, Sil: Apung Sonam + Roshni Dari, Br: Osila B Tabi + Tana Kampo & Khoda Punya + Rinchin Dema.

BS U-17: Gold: Laa Robin, Sil: Lobsang Choidrup, Br: Dai Weshi & Rakju Rigia.

GS U-17: Gold: Dolma Tamang, Sil: Montily Pul, Br: Neha Taku & Napi Tayam.

BD U-17: Gold: Dai Weshi + Doming Kayin, Sil: Laa Robin + Rakju Rigia, Br: Lobsang Choidrup + Lobsang Rapten & Bruwu Linggi + Uku Linggi.

Mixed Doubles U-17: Gold: Rakju Rigia + Chera Akuania, Sil: Aji Linggi + Nameh Mihu, Br: Sandeepan Kar + Oni Tali & Joshua Khonjuju + Sonam Chotten. (With input from our Roing correspondent)