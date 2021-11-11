Natung urges citizens to renounce wildlife hunting

RAGA, 10 Nov: Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung appealed to the people of the state to renounce hunting of wildlife and preserve natural resources for posterity.

He said this during an ‘Airgun/Gun Surrender Abhiyan’ held here in Kamle district on Wednesday, during which 96 airguns were surrendered.

“Preserving the natural resources for posterity is the duty of the present generation. If not, our future generation will blame us and will have the chance to see wildlife only in museums,” Natung said.

Urging those who surrendered their airguns to “shoot with cameras and not with guns,” the minister said that the citizens should not put the responsibility of saving the wildlife on the shoulders of the government officers and forest department officials alone and instead work as partners in this regard.

The minister also appealed to all to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and not believe in rumours.

Hapoli Forest Division DFO Abhinav Kumar informed that, till date, the forest division has received 203 surrendered airguns, “which is second highest in the state after Pasighat.”

Earlier in the day, Natung, accompanied by MLA Tarin Dakpe, AP Forest Corporation Chairman Talo Mugli, Conservator of Forests Tapu Gapak, Kamle DC Adong Pertin and others visited Sikiputu village and interacted with the locals regarding the creation of Kamle forest division. (DIPRO)