Arunachal to celebrate golden jubilee year

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: The golden jubilee of Arunachal Pradesh, marking the 50th year of the naming of the state, will be celebrated with month-long events across the state as well as outside the state from 20 January, 2022 in a befitting manner, Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona said.

Announcing the celebration dates in his conference hall at the legislative assembly here on Wednesday, Sona informed that a celebration committee, chaired by himself, has been constituted and the committee has decided that the month-long celebration will be inaugurated in Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro on 20 January, 2022, as it was in Ziro that Arunachal Pradesh got its name and union territory status in 1972. The closing ceremony will be held in Itanagar on the occasion of the Statehood Day on 20 February, 2022.

The celebration will feature cultural and literary events, besides indigenous games and sports, to showcase the state’s rich tradition and culture.

“Through the celebration, we will be trying to enlighten the past and the future generations of the state,” Sona said, adding that “if anyone has old photos or videos which tell the story of Arunachal Pradesh, they should provide them to the celebration committee, so that the committee can archive the photos and the videos.”

The committee will also carry out a campaign against substance abuse.

Sona said that the revenue collected during the celebration will be donated to “a registered NGO which is working for social activity.”

Earlier, the speaker unveiled the logo of the golden jubilee celebration.

Among others, MLAs Nyamar Karbak and Zingnu Namchoom, Tourism Secretary Sadhana Deori and Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu attended the meeting.