Need to bridge gap between police personnel’s efficiency and facilities provided to them: Felix

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: Home Minister Bamang Felix asserted that the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) has the potential to be the best police force in the entire country if the gap between the efficiency of the police personnel and the facilities they are provided with is bridged.

The home minister said this during the half-yearly conference of the superintendents of police (SsP) and commandants of the APPBn and the IRBn, held at the police headquarters here on 9 November.

Issues related to policing, police modernization, police welfare programmes, etc, were reviewed and discussed during the conference.

Lauding the efforts of the police in maintaining law and order and containing crimes in the state, Felix said that “the fact that the APP’s improved ranking from 8th to the 5th among the best hilly state police force, despite shortages of facilities, displays its high potential to be the best.”

He also lauded the “cyber capabilities” of the APP, saying that “it can be gauged by the recent judgment of the APP’s cyber pornography case study as the ‘4th best case study’ at the national level.”

He also noted that, till date, a total of Rs 1.85 lakh has been saved and retrieved by the cyber cell using the cyber financial fraud portal.

Later, during the valedictory session of the conference, which was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu also, Felix raised the issues of “establishing the Itanagar capital region into a police commissionerate, police personnel’s annual performance appraisal report, establishing a state-of-the-art forensic lab to tackle crimes in a scientific manner, strengthening the State Task Force, establishing a directorate of prosecution, non-functioning notified police stations in the state,” etc.

Meanwhile, Felix informed that “a yearlong celebration will be observed to commemorate the 50th year of the Arunachal Pradesh Police raising day, and which will culminate on 8 November, 2022.”

In this regard, the home minister tasked his advisor Nyamar Karbak with working out the modalities of the celebration. Stating that the celebration should not be limited to just sports and cultural events, Felix suggested “involving the entire strength of the APP,” and urged Karbak to come up with a detailed plan for the celebration by 31 December.

Earlier, Karbak called upon the house present to be “proactive in establishing bonding with communities of the areas they are posted at.”

He said that police officers “should not just wait for public to come at their offices with complaints; instead they should also visit even the remotest areas of their posting places, schools and colleges, etc, and learn about the issues being faced by the people.”

The conference was also attended by, among others, the DGP, the IGPs, and the security advisor to the state government.