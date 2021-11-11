Legal awareness progs conducted

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: Altogether 1,359 students and other citizens participated in and benefitted from programmes such as moot court, essay writing and filmmaking conducted by the district legal services authorities on Wednesday as part of the pan-India legal awareness and outreach campaign, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) informed in a release.

“The programmes were devised to empower the masses, particularly women, children and people living in rural, tribal and remote areas, through education about the functioning of legal services institutions, availability of free legal services, their legal rights and entitlements guaranteed under the constitution, as well as other welfare legislations,” the APSLSA said.

The programmes were conducted in Papum Pare, East Kameng, Tawang, Namsai, Upper Siang, East Siang, Lohit, Lower Subansiri and other districts.