Anganwadi centres should be centrally located: APSCPCR chairperson

AALO, 11 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson Gumri Ringu called for establishing anganwadi centres in centrally located areas.

During a meeting with stakeholders here in West Siang district on Wednesday, Ringu stressed on “proper construction of anganwadi centre in a centrally located place which is conducive for the growth and development of children, instead of constructing it in isolated locations to suit the needs of individuals.”

The meeting, which focused on child rights, was attended by the DC, the SP, HoDs, representatives of NGOs and CBOs, APWWS members and others.

Ringu said that the commission has toured most of the districts of the state to create awareness on child rights.

“The commission is visiting all anganwadi centres where children are fed meals and assessing the Juvenile Justice Board and functioning of CWCs, schools, etc,” she said, adding that children should not be fed “expiry food items” and the police should file chargesheets on time against offences meted out to children.

APSCPCR member Ngurang Achung dwelt on the role of the commission pertaining to the POCSO Act and the Child Labour Act, and the role of the police in child abuse cases.

Another member, Jomtum Minga spoke on the Right to Education Act, free education for children aged between 6 and 14 years, admission, issuing of transfer certificates, denial of admission, and need for sex education in schools.

DC Penga Tato gave assurance that the administration would look into the issues raised by the commission.

Deputy Director (in-charge) Bahi Koyu outlined the activities pertaining to child care in the district.

The SP, the members of the Aalo APWWS unit, and Kennedy Bagra from Mother’s Vision spoke on child care and drug addiction. (DIPRO)